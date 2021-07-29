Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 8:50 p.m.
The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.
Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn’t reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades.