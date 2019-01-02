Despite government shutdown, zoo animals still getting fed

The empty entrance of the Smithsonian's National Zoo is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington. Smithsonian's National Zoo is closed due to the partial government shutdown. President Donald Trump is convening a border security briefing Wednesday for Democratic and Republican congressional leaders as a partial government shutdown over his demand for border wall funding entered its 12th day. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's National Zoological Park has closed its gates, the latest victim of the partial government shutdown. But thousands of animals still need to be fed, pregnancies need to be monitored and poop has to be scooped.

Zoo spokeswoman Annalisa Meyer says the level of care for the animals will be maintained.

More than half the employees at the zoo and its associated Conservation Biology Institute will continue working.

The zoo is part of the Smithsonian network of museums, and all stayed open through New Year's Day using pre-existing funds. That pool has now run dry.

The zoo's popular live animal cams showing the giant pandas, elephants, lions and naked mole rats also were turned off Wednesday.