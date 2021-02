DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Des Moines police are trying to identify a man who is slashing the brake lines on parked cars, leaving at least 18 vehicles sabotaged.

Several porch cameras have recorded this man in the act of cutting through the lines, KOMO-TV reported. The footage shows him under some cars for less than a minute, but it’s all the time he needs to set up a driver for a serious crash.