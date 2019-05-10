Des Moines federal courthouse design controversy continues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials are calling on the federal government to keep its promises to build a new courthouse that is compatible with Des Moines' riverfront development plans.

The General Services Administration is moving the federal courts from a 1929 building on the east bank of the Des Moines River to a planned new courthouse on the river's west bank in the heart of downtown.

The GSA chose the location against the city's wishes but agreed to design elements that would fit into the city's plan for the riverfront. The federal agency now says those features may not be included.

A GSA spokeswoman says the agency will continue to work with the city "to accommodate their interests to the extent we are able, according to budgetary, operational and security requirements."

Rep. Cindy Axne met with GSA officials and the Des Moines mayor on Thursday in Washington.

State Auditor Rob Sand is criticizing the move, says spending $137 million "to relocate from a perfectly good space is the literal definition of waste." He also says the move would take valuable property off the tax rolls.