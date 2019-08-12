Derby man faces credit card theft, embezzlement charges

WESTPORT — A Derby man was charged in connection with fraudulent uses of a company credit card.

On March 6, Westport police began an investigation into Jaiman Shah, 35, based on a complaint made by his former employer stating he used American Express points from th company credit card to make over $16,500 in personal purchases.

As a result, Shah was charged with second-degree larceny, credit card theft, and receipt of goods by the illegal use of a credit card. For those charges, Shah was arrested on June 17, and at that time posted a court set $50,000 bond.

While investigating this complaint, officers were again contacted by the victim reporting that, upon further research, additional acts of fraud occurred.

According to police, one of these instances included Shah using a combination of reward points as well as American Express credit to make personal purchases from Amazon totaling $367.44. For this incident, Shah was charged with sixth-degree larceny, credit card theft, and receiving goods obtained by illegal use of a credit card. Bond for these charges was set at $50,000.

Also reported by the victim’s employer was another act of alleged embezzlement by Shah. Shah had used the company credit card without authorization to make a purchase of $3,923.99 under the guise that it was a legitimate piece of computer equipment needed by the company, police said, but he had done so using a fraudulent eBay account.

According to police, Shah had control of the eBay account and the funds for the purchase were received from a PayPal account Shah also had control of.

For this incident, Shah was charged with second-degree larceny by embezzlement, third-degree larceny by embezzlement, and receiving goods obtained by the illegal use of a credit card. Bond for these charges was set at $75,000.

On Aug. 9, Shah turned himself in to police for the two warrants and was able to post $125,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 19.

