Derailed train was carrying low-level radioactive soils

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a freight train that derailed along a stretch of the Delaware River separating New York and Pennsylvania included railcars carrying low-level radioactive soils but none of those cars wound up in the water.

The 63-car New York Susquehanna and Western Railroad train derailed around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Delaware County town of Deposit. Authorities say two empty railcars went into the river. No one was hurt.

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation says diesel fuel from some of the four locomotives spilled into the river.

All four engines are back on the rails, but removal of the freight cars continues Monday.

Authorities say the derailment occurred after heavy rainfall and flooding caused a small section of the railroad to erode at a culvert overpass.