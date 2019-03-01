Deputy dies when truck crosses levee into Mississippi River

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff's deputy died when his truck went over a levee and into the Mississippi River.

Concordia Parish Chief Deputy David Hedrick tells The Natchez Democrat that Genie Lee Morace probably was on the way to work in foggy weather when the accident occurred.

He says Morace's truck left Louisiana Highway 15 in Vidalia about 5 a.m. Thursday.

The truck was found about 11 a.m. Thursday, and Morace's body was found several hours later.

Hedrick says searchers included deputies and civilians in boats and a drone provided by Aaron Maroon of Maroon Aviation.

Hedrick describes Morace as a fine, dedicated, hard-working deputy.

