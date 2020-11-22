Deputy arrested after bringing prohibited items into jail

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old deputy who worked at the Sedgwick County jail has been arrested on suspicion of bringing contraband into the jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's office said the deputy, who was suspended without pay, has been working at the jail since September 2019.

Officials said a tip about contraband led to the deputy’s arrest. Spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said the items the deputy allegedly brought into the jail wouldn't be illegal to possess outside of the jail.