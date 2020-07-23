Deputies shoot man armed with rifle in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Waukesha County have shot and wounded a man armed with a rifle.

Officials say deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Waukesha about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the man outside dousing himself with gasoline.

Authorities have not said what prompted the deputies to shoot the man. WITI-TV reports life-saving measures were taken at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital.

The three deputies involved have five to 20 years of service. They were not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Waukesha Police Department at the request of the Waukesha County sheriff.