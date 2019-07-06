Deputies search for missing swimmer in NY's Oneida Lake

LENOX, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a swimmer who disappeared in a lake in central New York.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the swimmer was reported missing just after 6:30 p.m. Friday in Oneida Lake. Maciol says the person went swimming from a boat and did not resurface.

Dive teams from several sheriffs' and fire departments searched for the swimmer until darkness. They planned to resume the search on Saturday.