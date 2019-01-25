Deputies find 3 bodies at home, searching for suspect

CHULUOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they're searching for whoever killed two men and a woman at a Florida home.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Seminole County deputies found the bodies Friday morning after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff's office to request a well-being check. Officials didn't immediately say how they died.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says there were no signs of a break-in at the Chuluota home, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer. Deputies were looking a white Honda Accord that was missing from the house. Officials believe the car might be in the Orlando area.

Authorities didn't immediately name the suspect or victims.

Chuluota is located northeast of Orlando.

