Department says detectives used facial recognition program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach police admitted last week that some of their detectives used a controversial facial recognition program during criminal investigations, according to a report.

In February 2020 and again in September, the Police Department had told The Virginian-Pilot that it had never used Clearview AI. It also denied using any other facial recognition technology recently, though the department briefly experimented with an in-house system at the Oceanfront in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the newspaper reported.