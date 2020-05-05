Denver takes steps to reopen economy amid coronavirus

DENVER (AP) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday the city’s stay-at-home order will expire at the end of the week, allowing an array of businesses to reopen with strict social distancing rules.

Beginning Saturday, offices and retail stores can reopen with half the usual staff, and businesses like hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and pet groomers can reopen as long as they are by appointment only. Some businesses like dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms will remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited through May 26.

“Saturday may feel like we’re taking small steps forward, but it is progress,” Hancock said.

The mayor’s stay-at-home order went beyond the state’s, which expired April 26 and was replaced by a safer-at-home order that eased some restrictions on businesses. Hancock's office has said that extending the order allowed city leaders to coordinate with regional health officials, prepare more specific guidelines for businesses and improve testing for the virus.

On Wednesday, Denver will join a handful of cities requiring people to wear a face covering in certain public areas, including at businesses, while waiting for and riding public transportation and at health care facilities and dentist offices.

“I am confident that the people Denver understand that we are living in extraordinary times, and extraordinary measures are justified,” Hancock said.

