Denver grand jury indicts crime group known as 'The Family'

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury indicted 12 people who were part of a group known as “The Family” on charges of committing a series of crimes, some at gunpoint, to fuel their methamphetamine addiction, the Denver district attorney announced Monday.

Members of the group are accused of stealing the identities of more than 240 victims and taking more than $550,000 in vehicles. They also are accused of stealing and selling weapons, bicycles, sports memorabilia, jewelry, electronics, money and other items between April 2019 and October 2020, according to a news release by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.