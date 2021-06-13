Denmark, Germany mark centennial of Danish reunification

HELSINKI (AP) — The queen of Denmark, Germany's president and other dignitaries from the two countries marked the centennial of Denmark's reunification Sunday, a celebration that was delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19.

Denmark's reunification day is observed to commemorate the events of June 15, 1920, which is when Danish King Christian X ratified a law that brought the South Jutland region back into Denmark. The area had been under German rule for 56 years.