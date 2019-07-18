Dems nominate candidates for November elections

Front: Sheri Gordon, left, Lee Goldstein, Youn Su Chao, and Nancie Dupier. Back: Jim Ezzes and Paul Lebowitz. Taken July 17, 2019 in Westport, CT. Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /

WESTPORT — The Democratic Town Committee formally nominated their candidates for the municipal elections at its meeting Wednesday night.

Outgoing PTA representatives Lee Goldestein, co-president of Coleytown Middle PTA, and Youn Su Chao, co-president of Coleytown Elemtnary PTA, were unanimously nominated to fill seats on the Board of Education.

The two newcomers look to fill positions vacated by BOE Chairman Mark Mathias and member Neil Phillips.

Incumbent Paul Lebowitz was nominated to continue on the Planning and Zoning Commission after being questioned as to why he was registered as an independent voter. Lebowitz said while he caucuses with Democrats, being an Independent allows him to be free of partisan tribalism.

“As an independent voter, one of the advantages is you get to sit in the middle,” Lebowitz said, adding he enjoyed being unaffiliated.

Lebowitz said he looked to bring value by being fair, balanced and respectful.

“I look forward to all of the Democrats in this town, and hopefully a lot of the Republicans in this town, allowing me to continue to do the work I do,” he said.

The DTC also unanimously nominated incumbents Nancie Dupier and Sheri Gordon to the Board of Finance, and Jim Ezzes to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

DTC Chairman Ellen Lautenberg said she was excited to put forward these candidates for the upcoming municipal election.

“I believe they will represent the Westport DTC with integrity, hardwork and the perspective of representing all Westport residents,” she said. “That is what we will expect of all our candidates.”