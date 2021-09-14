Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a pared back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot.
But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, facing the same lockstep Republican opposition that scuttled their previous attempts to pass an even more sweeping bill. The GOP blasted the earlier measure as “unnecessary” and a "partisan power grab.”