Democratic women in Virginia frustrated by paid leave flop

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats' decision to drop a proposal for paid family leave from their massive social safety net and climate change package was met with disappointment and irritation by female voters in Virginia, a critical constituency in the tight and closely watched governor's race.
Days before Election Day, many Democratic voters there saw the elimination of the plan as a significant step back from the ambitious agenda Democrats pledged if voters ousted Donald Trump from the White House. Some worried it would leave voters soured on the party, just as Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe was scrambling to get out the vote.