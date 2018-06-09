Democratic primaries take spotlight in House races in Va.

Democrats in Virginia are hoping to do their part in the national campaign to claim control of the House of Representatives, and it begins with nominating a slate of candidates in Tuesday's primary election.

The race receiving the most scrutiny is the 10th Congressional District in northern Virginia, where six Democrats are vying to take on two-term GOP incumbent Barbara Comstock.

Comstock won with 53 percent of the vote in 2016 over a political newcomer. Many analysts consider the race a tossup.

Democrats are also waging closely watched contests in Hampton Roads and central Virginia. In the 2nd District, two candidates are looking to take on freshman Republican Scott Taylor. In the 7th District, Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Dan Ward are running to face GOP incumbent Dave Brat.