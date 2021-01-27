Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Wednesday that he’s discussing with colleagues whether a censure resolution to condemn former President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could be an alternative to impeachment, even as the Senate proceeds with a trial.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said the impeachment trial will move forward. But talk of finding a punishment that more senators could rally around flared a day after just five Republicans joined Democrats in a Senate test vote over the legitimacy of Trump’s trial, suggesting that conviction is unlikely.