Democrat Horn outpaces GOP challengers in fundraising

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The latest campaign finance reports show Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn is continuing to outpace her Republican challengers in fundraising for a seat the GOP is targeting for 2020.

Horn is the lone Democrat in Oklahoma's congressional delegation. She reported raising more than $960,000 through June 30.

Horn's closest competitors in the race the 5th Congressional District were Oklahoma City businesswoman Terry Neese, who reported raising $531,000, and state Sen. Stephanie Bice, who reported raising $181,000. Neese's total included a $350,000 personal loan.

Horn pulled one of the biggest upsets in the 2018 midterm election when she knocked off two-term GOP incumbent Rep. Steve Russell and flipped the Oklahoma City-area seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades.

Republicans still outnumber Democrats in the district.