Deliberations begin against 3 officers charged in beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jurors began deliberations Friday in the federal trial for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague whom prosecutors said they mistook for a protestor.

Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are all charged with deprivation of rights under color of law connected to the attack on Luther Hall. Myers is also charged with destruction of evidence for allegedly smashing Hall’s cell phone. Korte faces an additional count of lying to the FBI.