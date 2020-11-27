Delays in data reporting distort Oregon COVID numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Oregon said daily coronavirus reports for Friday and Saturday will be distorted because of a delay in reporting data.

KOIN reports that Friday’s total of 826 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus is relatively low because several of the local public health departments that contribute to reporting the daily numbers were closed.

As a result, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday’s numbers will be “unusually high.” The agency added that a technical reporting issue also impacted the number of negative tests because of the limited reporting.

Oregon has logged 70,832 confirmed cases of the virus.

Three deaths were reported Friday, which bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 885.

Hospitalizations continued to rise with the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increasing from 489 to 521, according to OHA. Nearly a quarter of the hospitalized patients are in Intensive Care Unit Beds.

