Delaware sees a rise in coronavirus hospitalizations

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Delaware is rising.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the state has 116 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said that is the highest number since there were 117 hospitalized on June 5. DPH said that 22 of those hospitalizations are considered critical.

Hospitalizations rose by 11 over the previous two days and by 38 compared to the end of September.

The DPH also announced one additional death. The state’s total is now 660. The death was of a 77-year-old New Castle County resident who was in a long-term care facility and had an underlying health condition.

Statewide, the total number of virus cases is 22,465. The total number of recoveries is 11,665.