Delaware reports 3 more virus deaths at state facilities

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are reporting three more coronavirus-related deaths at the state's 24/7 care facilities.

The three deaths reported Sunday are in addition to a previously reported death April 14 of a 57-year-old man at Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City.

The Delaware State News reported that the new deaths include a 72-year-old woman at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna who died Friday and an 81-year-old woman from the same facility who died Saturday.

In addition, an 82-year-old woman at Delaware Psychiatric Center near New Castle died Saturday.

The state has also reported the death of a 73-year-old prison inmate from the coronavirus.

More than 65 people have died in Delaware from COVID-19 since the coronavirus arrived in the state.