Delaware police investigate homicide

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware says they are investigating a homicide after responding to a reported shooting.

Delaware State Police said they found a 28-year-old man lying in front of his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Friday evening on a road in Georgetown. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was from Salisbury, Maryland, but police did not identify him.

Police said there is currently no suspect information available.