Delaware man sentenced for murder and abusing corpse

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for murdering a Delaware man and abusing his corpse by burning it.

The News Journal reports that James Kline was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for the murder of Jeremy Chisom, who was missing for months before police found his body behind Kline’s home near New Castle, Delaware, in May 2019.

During a sentencing hearing, both the victim's family and prosecutors noted it's unclear why or how the murder happened.

The News Journal reports there was some indication in court that Chisom and Kline were friends and that Chisom was involved in drug dealing. Christina Ruggerio, Kline’s attorney, said Chisom stored drugs at Kline’s home.