Delaware is seeing an uptick in coronavirus numbers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware is seeing an uptick in the average number of people being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The News Journal reported Thursday that an average of 86.7 people per day were being diagnosed in early September. That number has since risen to nearly 110 cases per day.

The state’s Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee also released a report on the steps the state needs to take to prepare for a potential second wave.

Gov. John Carney said earlier this week that the recent trend in positive cases is largely coming from young people. Off-campus gatherings have been a problem. So have some bars and restaurants.

The recent uptick has also landed Delaware back on quarantine lists in New York and New Jersey.

The state’s hospital numbers, however, remain relatively flat. Young people who test positive are less likely to go to the hospital.