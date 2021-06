DOVER, Del. (AP) — Corrections officials in Delaware said that an inmate died of non-coronavirus causes after being admitted to a hospital with shortness of breath.

The Delaware Department of Correction issued a news release Saturday saying that the inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center had a history of chronic health problems. The news release said that 79-year-old George W. Gray had suffered from hypertension, diabetes and COPD.