Delaware has $50k unclaimed Powerball winning ticket

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware has three unclaimed lottery prizes, including a $50,000 Powerball prize that hasn't been claimed since the winning numbers were drawn three months ago.

The News-Journal reports that the winning Powerball ticket was sold at Royal Farms, near Ellendale, on June 13. The winning numbers are: 13, 20, 38, 45 and 55 with Powerball 01. The Power Play was 2.

A Multi-win Lotto prize worth $59,100 is also unclaimed. The winning ticket was sold at Redner's Warehouse Market in Dover on Dec. 29.

The winning ticket for a Mega Millions prize worth $10,000 was sold at Shore Stop in Dover on Jan. 2 and also remains unclaimed.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

