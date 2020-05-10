Delaware family shares experience fighting COVID-19

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Bernadin Dice isn’t sure how his father contracted COVID-19 and landed in the hospital for more than a week.

What he is sure of is that the teas and remedies his Haitian friends and family often turn to to ward off illnesses wouldn’t help this time.

“Of course that was not the case,” he said. His father tried teas and other remedies in hopes of boosting his immune system, but it soon became clear that wasn’t going to cut it.

His father’s illness got worse, and then his sister and mother started feeling sick, too. His father’s health quickly declined to the point where they had to rush him to the hospital.

“Him being at the hospital was slightly comforting, but not comforting enough to know if things would work out where he would hopefully survive the virus,” Dice said. But luckily they did get him there in time and now he’s recovering at home, Dice said.

“I’m grateful on that,” he said, before he shared the same story in Haitian Creole, which were captured in the recorded Zoom interview with Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Dice, 26, grew up in Seaford after his Haitian parents moved there from Florida in the late 1990s. He’s hoping to soon become a member of the local police force, once he can get into the police academy that had been postponed by the pandemic.

Despite understanding how contagious and dangerous the disease is, Dice, like many others, just wasn’t expecting it to hit so close to home.

“I guess we were expecting sort of a quick recovery, and he was (in the hospital) for almost a week,” he said. ”

After his father contracted the virus, Dice got tested.

Now he has first-hand experience in going through a community testing site, one of dozens that have been added to Delaware’s southernmost county in recent weeks after Gov. John Carney called it — particularly areas along the Route 113 corridor — a hot spot.

He was one of more than 4,000 people in Sussex County who were tested in Milford and Georgetown in the last week, according to data shared by Delaware Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay.

Dice went to a drive-thru site in Georgetown, where he waited for about 20 minutes. Health care workers asked him a series of questions, including if he was exposed to anyone with the virus and if he had any symptoms.

They took a throat swab and shared information about combating the virus — the importance of hand-washing and other hygiene steps — and sent him on his way. It was all done in less than an hour, he said.

His test came back positive, he said.

His mother and sister headed to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s first community testing site in Seaford on May 5.

Dice’s sister, Phebe, 25, learned in 15 minutes that they tested positive and have to remain in quarantine for another week.

“Making assumptions, we almost paid dearly for that,” he said, advising others to take any symptoms seriously, even if they seem more like a cold or something other than COVID-19.

“Rather than speculate, get yourself to know exactly what you’re dealing with as soon as you can.”