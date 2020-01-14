Delaware county GOP removes leader accused of anti-Semitism

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware county Republican committee has voted to remove its vice chairwoman after she made comments criticized by some as anti-Semitic.

The Sussex County GOP expressed no confidence in Nelly Jordan by just two votes during an hourslong discussion on Monday, news outlets reported. The committee will fill Jordan's position temporarily until the next election.

Nelly defended herself at the meeting saying she's not anti-Semitic, arguing her words had been “changed.” She also released a statement apologizing, saying she realized her comments were "inappropriate.”

Earlier this month, Nelly penned a Facebook post about President Donald Trump's impeachment in which she said Jewish people believe in the "made up story of impeachment that the Democrats have woven,” according to the Salisbury Daily Times. Another post said “people that believe that God gave us a brain to think for ourselves can see through the madness."

Jordan's removal comes as Chris Rowe, the Republican Party's New Castle chairman, resigned after using a homophobic slur in a Facebook comment, news outlets reported.

Last week, the state's GOP Chairwoman Jane Brady released a statement both condemning Rowe's remarks and calling for his resignation as well as labeling Jordan's remarks “offensive, hurtful and anti-Semitic." Brady was able to call for Rowe's resignation because he was appointed to his post as opposed to Jordan who was elected, promoting a formal removal process.