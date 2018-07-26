Delaware company fined after worker loses 3 fingers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Wilmington manufacturing company is facing a six-figure fine after inspections that followed an incident in which a worker lost three fingers in a machine.

The News Journal reports the worker's injury in December 2017 led the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the Wilmington Fibre Specialty Company.

The inspection found a machine had inadequate guarding and the company failed to enforce mandated safety procedures.

The company, which now faces $146,152 in penalties, filed a letter of contest earlier this month. A Labor Department spokeswoman says the two parties will now move toward litigation.

Company officials did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.