Delaware Senate approves $4.45 billion operating budget

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate lawmakers in Delaware have given final approval to a $4.45 billion operating budget for the fiscal year that starts next Monday

Democratic Gov. John Carney was expected to sign the fiscal 2020 budget Tuesday following the Senate's endorsement in a 20-to-1 vote.

The budget is about 4.2% higher than this year's budget, an increase greater than what Carney had proposed in January.

The spending plan includes pay raises of $1,000 for most state employees and 2% for teachers, an increase of about $34 million to the pay raises that government workers received this year.

Senate lawmakers also unanimously approved a separate supplemental appropriations bill earmarking $62 million in one-time spending for various programs and projects, including significant additional funding for low-income students and students from non-English speaking homes.