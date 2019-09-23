Decisions on GOP mapmaker's files shifted to single judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One trial court judge will decide whether more computer files from a late Republican consultant who drew North Carolina's electoral districts this decade can be made public.

A three-judge panel ordered Monday that legal conflicts over additional disclosure of documents from Thomas Hofeller's computer hard drives is being transferred to Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier.

Hofeller's files surfaced when plaintiffs in a redistricting lawsuit presided over by the three judges subpoenaed them. A few dozen documents were used in the trial.

But Hofeller documents surfaced in a federal census case and are now being sought in a voter identification lawsuit.

The three judges ordered the files remain confidential while Hofeller's consulting firm designates those it wants private. That order expires late Friday.