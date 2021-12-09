Decision on trial in duck boat tragedy delayed until 2022

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday.
At the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship gave prosecutors until the end of the year to respond to defense attorneys’ request that the case against the three men be dismissed. The judge said he will set a court date next year to announce his decision on whether the case will to to trial.