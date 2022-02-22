Decades later, gay country pioneers Lavender Country return KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 4:07 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In 1973, amid the growing gay rights movement, a band called Lavender Country recorded a country music album that unabashedly explored LGBTQ themes, becoming a landmark that would nonetheless disappear for decades.
Led by singer-songwriter Patrick Haggerty, the self-titled album was created by a collective of activists, singers and musicians with ribald songs focused on LGBTQ people, like “Back in the Closet Again” and “Come Out Singing,” as well as an explicit song bashing straight men that has since become a cult favorite.
