Debris dumped at Baron’s South? Town officials say no

WESTPORT — The town-owned Baron’s South property that sits just outside downtown Westport was the site of yet another controversy this week when a concerned resident voiced the alarm about an alleged dumping of construction debris on the grounds.

“I saw what I calculated to be roughly 1,000 yards of a mixture of gravel, stone, fill, and construction debris — bricks, chunks of asphalt, metal, and asbestos pieces,” resident Morley Boyd, a town historic preservation activist, said of his observations from a walk on the property last week.

Town employees, however, disagree with Boyd’s interpretation of the materials on the property.

The material, which Boyd calls debris, is in fact soil, which was brought to Baron’s South from the adjoining Westport Center For Senior Activities, town building official Steve Smith said. The town recently built a new parking lot at the facility and needed a place to put the dirt displaced from the parking lot’s construction.

“There was a surplus amount of soil and we chose to temporarily store it in this location,” Smith said, noting the town wants to keep the soil for future use on other projects.

“We’re not trying to cover up anything,” Smith said, adding he only found a handful of metal pieces in the soil and all of these pieces were removed from the property.

Conservation Department Director Alicia Mozian inspected the site after hearing Boyd’s concerns and said she did not see any evidence of uncontrolled sediment washing down the property’s driveway and across the street to the river and adjacent brook.

“I saw that the soil was stabilized,” Mozian said.

The property, colloquially known as Baron’s South, includes about 20 acres of open space and a mansion, built by the Austrian Baron Walter Langer von Langendorff after he immigrated to the United States during World War II and founded Evyan perfumes.

The town acquired the land after Langer abandoned the property. Over the years, town historic preservation activists have protested a variety of plans for the property — from a senior housing complex to, most recently, a new location for the Westport Arts Center.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to designate the entire property open space in 2015, and now the land falls under the jurisdiction of the Parks and Recreation Department, which hopes to turn the property into a park, department director Jennifer Fava said.

Plans were halted while the senior center completed its expansion, which was finished in January. Now, the parks department will start moving through the process to transform Baron’s into a town park, Fava said.

A park on the property is one place Boyd and town officials find agreement.

“The potential is huge in the sense that it’s a defining aspect of our downtown area,” Boyd said. “It’s dodged all kinds of things so I remain hopeful that there is an opportunity to make this really shine in the way I know it could.”

