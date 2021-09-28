Debate takeaways: Virginia candidates on attack from start

It was a testy start to the second and final debate in Virginia's high-stakes governor's race between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday night.
With polls showing a close contest just five weeks before Election Day, the debate centered on familiar national issues: the pandemic, abortion, former President Donald Trump. The men also tried to score points on a host of less prominent topics, including crime rates, Youngkin's background in private equity and labor law.