Death toll in wildfires that hit southern Turkey rises to 4 July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 4:40 a.m.
Firefighters and Local villagers try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, Turkey, early Friday July 30, 2021. The fire that continued all night could not be brought under control and people living in the village started to evacuate. Wildfires are common in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some previous forest fires have been blamed on arson.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll in a string of wildfires raging in southern Turkey rose to four, officials said Friday, as fire crews continued to battle blazes that burned down homes and forced people to evacuate settlements and beach resorts.
Firefighters were still tackling wildfires in 20 locations in six provinces in Turkey’s Mediterranean and southern Aegean region, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said. More than 50 others wildfires that broke out since Wednesday amid strong winds and scorching heat were extinguished.