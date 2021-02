EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — One of two Georgia prisoners accused of killing two guards had his death penalty trial delayed Monday after his lawyers raised concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Brenda Trammell granted the request from Donnie Rowe's lawyers during a video hearing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The trial that had been scheduled to start April 5 is now set for Aug. 30.