Death of woman found along rural road probed as homicide

COCHRANTON, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a woman found along a rural northwestern Pennsylvania road over the weekend as a homicide.

The Erie Times-News reports that state police in Crawford County identified the woman Monday as 21-year-old Destine Conyers of Townville.

Captain Kirk Reese said a passerby contacted authorities Sunday to report spotting the body along a gas well pull-off in Fairfield Township south of Meadville.

Emergency responders said Conyers appeared to have a gunshot wound. An autopsy is planned later in the week.

Reese said Conyers had not been reported missing, and investigators are trying to determine her whereabouts on Saturday night into Sunday morning.