Deadly type of stroke increasing among younger and middle-aged adults

New cases of a debilitating and often deadly type of stroke that causes bleeding in the brain have been increasing in the U.S., growing at an even faster rate among younger to middle-aged adults than older ones, new research shows.
The findings show an 11% increase over the past decade and a half in intracerebral hemorrhage strokes, referred to as ICH strokes. The research, being presented next week at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference, was published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Stroke.