David Ortiz's wife offers Father's Day tribute to Big Papi

BOSTON (AP) — The wife of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has paid a special tribute to her husband as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound in Massachusetts General Hospital.

Tiffany Ortiz wrote in an Instagram post that this Father's Day on Sunday "brings with it a new appreciation for life and an awareness in what truly matters."

Tiffany Ortiz and the man known affectionately to fans as Big Papi have three children and have been together 23 years.

She wrote that it has "been deeply felt that the outside world also acknowledges his presence as a father figure to all."

She urged everyone to "celebrate this Papi's Day with the ones you love."

David Ortiz was shot June 9 while at a club in his native Dominican Republic.