David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking
Updated 1:28 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy said he was still drinking in the last years of his life and he did not have dementia. People magazine reported Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the former teen idol called producers of an A&E documentary after he fell ill and told them he had liver disease. In the recorded conversation, Cassidy said there was no sign of dementia and it was “complete alcohol poisoning.” less
Photo: Dan Steinberg, AP
Photo: Getty Images
Sue Grafton
Sue Grafton, author of the best-selling “alphabet series” of mystery novels, died in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. She was 77.
Photo: Steven Humphrey
Heather Menzies-Urich, 1949-2017
: Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa in the 1965 movie “The Sound of Music,” died on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. She was 68. The widow of actor Robert Urich, who died in 2002, had recently been diagnosed with cancer. In 2015, Menzies-Urich, left, posed with fellow cast members Kym Karath and Debbie Turner. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Rose Marie
Rose Marie Mazetta, a film and television actress and singer known professionally as Rose Marie, known for "The Dick Van Dyke Show" had a career spanning nine decades. She died at the age of 94. less
Photo: Avalon, TNS
Dick Enberg, 1935-2017
: Dick Enberg, a Hall of Fame broadcaster known as much for his excited calls of “Oh my!” as the big events he covered during a 60-year career, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. He was 82.
Photo: Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Bernard Law, 1931-2017: Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston whose failures to stop child molesters in the priesthood sparked what would become the worst crisis in American Catholicism, died early Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, the Vatican said. He was 86. Law had been sick and was recently hospitalized in Rome. less
Photo: Domenico Stinellis, AP
Keely Smith
Keely Smith, 1928-2017: Keely Smith, the illustrious jazz singer, died on Dec. 16, 2017 in Palm Springs. When Smith was still a teenager, she began touring as the "girl singer" in Louis Prima's band before becoming his fourth wife. They married in 1953 and had two children together, Toni and Luanne. Called the Queen and King of Swing, Prima and Smith were an acclaimed performance duo. Their opposite performance styles were often what awarded them the greatest harmony; Smith's unassuming and poised presence was a fine temper to Prima's ebullient, often frenzied musical style. less
Photo: Frank Driggs, Getty Images
Pat DiNizio
Pat DiNizio, who as lead singer and songwriter for the New Jersey band the Smithereens was known for such hits as "Blood and Roses" and "A Girl Like You," died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at age 62. less
Photo: Jim Cooper, AP
John Anderson
John Anderson, the former Illinois congressman and presidential candidate died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. He was 95. Anderson served ten terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1980. He later waged an independent campaign against Democratic President Jimmy Carter and GOP challenger Ronald Reagan. Anderson received 7 percent of the national vote. less
Photo: Ira Schwarz
Jim Nabors, 1930-2017:
The shy Alabaman whose down-home comedy made him a TV star as Gomer Pyle and whose surprisingly operatic voice kept him a favorite in Las Vegas and other showplaces, died November 30, 2017. He was 87. less
Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS Via Getty Images
Rance Howard
Rance Howard, 1928-2017:
Actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard and grandfather of actor Bryce Dallas Howard, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at age 89.
Photo: Charles Sykes, AP
David Cassidy
David Cassidy, 1950-2017: David Cassidy, the teen idol who starred in the 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family" and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at age 67. Cassidy, who announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with dementia, was in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., hospital suffering from organ failure. less
Photo: Dan Steinberg, AP
Mel Tillis
Photo: Alonzo Adams
Charles Manson
Charles Manson, 1934-2017:
Cult leader Charles Manson, the mastermind behind the 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83.
Photo: AP File
Della Reese
Della Reese, 1931-2017:
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at her home in the Los Angeles area at age 86. less
Photo: Douglas C. Pizac, AP
Malcolm Young
Malcolm Young, 1953-2017:
Malcolm Young, at right, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the bawdy hard rock band AC/DC who helped create such head-banging anthems as "Highway to Hell," "Hells Bells" and "Back in Black," died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. He was 64.The performer had been suffering from dementia. less
Photo: TYLER HICKS, New York Times
Earle Hyman
Earle Hyman, 1926-2017:
Earle Hyman, actor of screen and stage best known as Grandpa Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” died Nov. 16, 2017, at age 91.
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty
Ann Wedgeworth
Ann Wedgeworth, 1934-2017: Actress Ann Wedgeworth, who gained fame on film and Broadway before taking on the role of a flirty divorcee on "Three’s Company," died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in the New York area after a long illness at age 83. less
Photo: AP
Liz Smith
Liz Smith, 1923-2017:
Gossip columnist Liz Smith, whose mixture of banter, barbs, and bon mots about the glitterati helped her climb the A-list as high as many of the celebrities she covered, died in New York on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. She was 94. less
Photo: Evan Agostini, AP
John Hillerman
John Hillerman, 1932-2017:
John Hillerman, who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck’s
freewheeling detective Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series "Magnum,
P.I." died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at his home in Houston. He was 84.
He is pictured here arriving at the Emmy Awards with Betty White. less
Photo: LIU
Roy Halladay
Roy Halladay, 1977-2017:
Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched a perfect game and a playoff no-hitter, died Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017, when his private plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40. less
Photo: Jose F. Moreno, AP
Dennis Banks
Dennis Banks, 1937-2017: Dennis Banks, who helped found the American Indian Movement and engaged
in sometimes-violent uprisings against the U.S. government, including
the armed occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at age 80. less
Photo: Doug Dreyer, AP
Fats Domino
Fats Domino, 1928-2017: Fats Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding
piano and easy baritone helped change popular music while honoring the
traditions of New Orleans, died Tuesday. Oct. 24, 2017. He was 89. less
Photo: AP
Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, 1927-2017: Robert Guillaume, who rose from squalid beginnings in St. Louis slums to
become a star in stage musicals and win Emmy Awards for his portrayal of
the sharp-tongued butler in the TV sitcoms "Soap" and "Benson," died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017,
at age 89. less
Photo: Chris Martinez, AP
Gord Downie
Gord Downie, 1964-2017: Gord Downie, who made himself part of Canada’s national identity with
songs about hockey and small towns as lead singer and songwriter of
iconic rock band The Tragically Hip, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at age 53 after a battle
with brain cancer. Since The Tragically Hip’s first album in 1987, the band has provided a
soundtrack for the lives of many Canadians. An emotional Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wept in Parliament
while talking about Downie on national television in a statement to
reporters. less
Photo: Chris Young, AP
Roy Dotrice
Roy Dotrice, 1923-2017: Roy Dotrice, a veteran British actor, died at his London
home on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. He was 94. Dotrice was known for his role as Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning
film "Amadeus" and his many theater and TV roles including in the CBS TV series "Beauty and the
Beast." He gained many new fans later in his career as narrator for audiobook
editions of George R.R. Martin’s "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of
novels, which helped inspire the TV fantasy "Game of Thrones." less
Photo: RICHARD DREW, AP
Ralphie May
Ralphie May, 1972-2017:
Comedian Ralphie May died Friday. Oct. 6, 2017, of cardiac arrest. He was 45. He had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month. The round-faced May was recently named casino comedian of the year
at the Global Gaming Expo. less
Photo: John Davisson, AP
Tom Petty
Tom Petty, 1950-2017:
Tom Petty, an old-fashioned rock superstar and everyman who drew upon
the Byrds, the Beatles and other bands he worshipped as a boy and
produced new classics such as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American
Girl,"dies Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. He was 66. Petty died Monday night at UCLA
Medical Center in Los Angeles a day after he suffered cardiac arrest at
his home in Malibu, Calif. Petty and his longtime band the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th-anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. less
Photo: Amy Harris, AP
Monty Hall
Monty Hall, 1921-2017:
Monty Hall, the genial TV game show host whose long-running "Let’s Make
a Deal" traded on love of money and merchandise and the mystery of which
door had the car behind it, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. He was 96. less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, AP
Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner, 1926-2017:
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up
the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of
clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in
bunny costumes, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at age 91. less
Photo: Laurent Rebours, AP
Jake LaMotta
Jake LaMotta, 1921-2017: Jake LaMotta, an iron-fisted battler who brawled his way to a
middleweight title and was later memorialized by Robert De Niro in the
film "Raging Bull," died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. He was 95. less
Photo: AP
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton, 1926-2017:
Stanton, the shambling, craggy-face character actor with the
deadpan voice who became a cult favorite through his memorable turns in "Paris, Texas," "Repo Man" and many other films and TV shows, died
Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at age 91. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello
Bernie Casey
Bernie Casey, 1939-2017:
Bernie Casey, the professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 78. less
Photo: Ryan Miller, Associated Press
Gene Michael
Gene Michael, 1938-2017: Gene Michael, the slick-fielding shortstop nicknamed Stick who went on
to manage the New York Yankees and then as an executive built a power
that won four World Series in five years, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, of a heart attack at his home in Oldsmar, Fla. He was 79. less
Photo: Willens, AP
Walter Becker
Walter Becker, 1950-2017:
Walter Becker, the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the 1970s rock
group Steely Dan, which sold more than 40 million albums and produced
such hit singles as "Reelin' In the Years," "Rikki Don’t Lose that
Number" and "Deacon Blues" died Sunday. Sept. 3, 2017. He was 67. less
Photo: Perry C. Riddle, TNS
John Ashbery
John Ashbery, 1927-2017:
John Ashbery, an enigmatic genius of modern poetry whose energy, daring
and boundless command of language raised American verse to brilliant and
baffling heights, died Sept. 3, 2017, at home in Hudson, New York, of natural causes, according to husband, David Kermani. He was 90. less
Photo: Tina Fineberg
Shelley Berman
Shelley Berman, 1925-2017:
Comedian Shelley Berman, who won gold records and appeared on top
television shows in the 1950s and 1960s delivering wry monologues about
the annoyances of everyday life, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. He was 92. Berman was a pioneer of a new brand of comedy that could evoke laughter
from such matters as air travel discomforts and small children who
answer the telephone. He helped pave the way for Bob Newhart, Woody
Allen, Jerry Seinfeld and other standup comedians who fashioned their
routines around the follies and frustrations of modern living. less
Photo: CHRIS PIZZELLO
Richard Anderson
Richard Anderson, 1926-2018:
Richard Anderson, the tall, handsome actor best known for costarring
simultaneously in the popular 1970s television shows "The Six Million
Dollar Man” and "The Bionic Woman," died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at age 91. less
Photo: ABC Photo Archives, ABC Via Getty Images
