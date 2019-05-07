David Abbey named interim schools chief

WESTPORT — David Abbey is returning to Westport Public Schools as the interim superintendent.

At a meeting Monday night, the Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint the former coordinator of a regional special education program to the role, effective May 8.

Abbey replaces Acting Superintendent Anthony Buono, who took over following former schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer’s abrupt departure due to “medical reasons” in April.

In addition to his earlier work in Westport, Abbey was a special education teacher in Maryland and a director of special education in Virginia. He spent nearly two decades working for New Canaan Public Schools, for which he was superintendent the last nine years, before retiring in 2012.

Abbey is contracted to serve as interim until June 20, 2020.

This story will be updated.