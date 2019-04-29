Daunting task of reducing lobster gear to save whale begins

Fishing managers on the East Coast are beginning a daunting process of implementing new restrictions on lobster fishing that are designed to protect a vanishing species of whale.

A team organization by the federal government recommended last week that the number of vertical trap lines in the water be reduced by about half. The lines can entrap the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers about 411 and has declined by dozens this decade.

The interstate Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission met on Monday to discuss the implementation of the new rules, which are designed to reduce serious injuries and deaths for whales by 60 percent. Colleen Coogan, who coordinates the federal government team designed to protect the whales, says cooperating with Canadian authorities is also going to be very important.