Daughter seeks public's help in July hit-and-run death

SAUGET, Ill. (AP) — The daughter of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in southwestern Illinois is seeking the public's help in finding the driver.

“How could anyone hit somebody Iike that and just drive off without trying to help the person or call the police? That’s just not OK," Lasharri Childress said. "My father was just going home from work.”

Kiefer Childress, 61, was riding home after working at Holten Meat Co. in Sauget, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

He was hit from behind on July 23, the second death of a bicyclist that week on Falling Springs Road. Sauget Police Chief James Jones said investigators have been checking video from area businesses for any clues.

Lasharri said her father rode his bike regularly to stay in shape. She was distressed to learn he wasn't wearing a helmet that night.

“I was surprised when I found his helmet at his house. He always wore his helmet," Lasharri said.

Anyone with information can call (618) 337-5267.