Date set for Household Hazardous Waste Day
WESTPORT — The Westport Public Works Department announced Monday that the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day will return on Sept. 21.
It is a no-charge regional program for residents of Westport, Weston, Wilton, Norwalk, New Canaan, Darien, Stamford and Greenwich. The program aims to provide a safe option to keep hazardous waste out of the waste stream and protect the land from potential contamination.
The event will be held at the Westport-Weston Health District from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westport residents are reminded to recycle paint at the Transfer Station before coming to the program. No paint will be accepted from Westport residents.
Residents can bring their latex and oil-based paints, primer, stain, sealer, varnish and shellac to the Westport Transfer Station. The station is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon for collection.
Many of the items used around the house are considered household hazardous wastes, because they may contain corrosive, toxic ignitable or reactive ingredients. Typical hazardous wastes include items found in a garden shed such as fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides and pesticides. Bleach, cleaning chemicals and more are also general household items listed as hazardous wastes. Ammunition, flares, and commercial hazardous waste are not acceptable.
More Information
Before bringing hazardous household items to the collection site:
Make sure items are clearly labeled and Never mix chemicals. Incompatible products may react, ignite or explode, and mixed waste may not be recyclable.
Keep products in original labeled container.
Place leaky containers in clear plastic bags.
Tighten lids of all containers and pack items in sturdy cardboard boxes lined with newspaper.
Put boxes in the trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.
Leave pets and children home when bringing hazardous materials for collection.
Keep your windows open and drive directly to the collection site.
Do not smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials.
The Westport Public Works Department can be contacted at 203-341-1793 for further questions.