Date set for Household Hazardous Waste Day

Workers with Care Environmental Corporation collect refuse during The City of Norwalk's Household Hazardous Waste Day Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Conn.

WESTPORT — The Westport Public Works Department announced Monday that the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day will return on Sept. 21.

It is a no-charge regional program for residents of Westport, Weston, Wilton, Norwalk, New Canaan, Darien, Stamford and Greenwich. The program aims to provide a safe option to keep hazardous waste out of the waste stream and protect the land from potential contamination.

The event will be held at the Westport-Weston Health District from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westport residents are reminded to recycle paint at the Transfer Station before coming to the program. No paint will be accepted from Westport residents.

Residents can bring their latex and oil-based paints, primer, stain, sealer, varnish and shellac to the Westport Transfer Station. The station is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon for collection.

Many of the items used around the house are considered household hazardous wastes, because they may contain corrosive, toxic ignitable or reactive ingredients. Typical hazardous wastes include items found in a garden shed such as fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides and pesticides. Bleach, cleaning chemicals and more are also general household items listed as hazardous wastes. Ammunition, flares, and commercial hazardous waste are not acceptable.