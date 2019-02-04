Data: 3,800 Idaho children likely not immunized for measles

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Recent data compiled by Idaho health officials show about 3,800 school-age children in the state likely are not fully immunized for the measles.

The Idaho Statesman reports there is a measles outbreak in Clark County, Washington, across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon, with at least 43 confirmed cases.

While no infections have been reported in Idaho, at least one public health department has issued a notice for schools and day-care centers to be on the lookout for signs of the illness and make sure they have accurate vaccination records.

The Central District Health Department says symptoms include fever, cough, red eyes, sore throat, runny nose and a rash that can spread over the body.

